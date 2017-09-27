Accused ‘chubby’ kidnapper appears in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 27-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap a Beaverton teenager back in June made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Robert Friesen told the judge he was in the process of retaining an attorney and would have one by the end of the day.

Friesen is charged with attempted kidnapping, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said he ran up behind a 16-year-old girl on Southwest Erickson Avenue while holding a knife and tried to force her into his car while threatening to kill her.

The teen described her attacker as a chubby white man likely in his 30s with prescription glasses and red hair. She told police a neighbor scared the man off and he drove away.

It wasn’t until mid-September — more than 3 months after the alleged kidnapping — that Friesen was taken into custody.

Beaverton Police said at the time that there may be additional victims, however, none have been reported.

Friesen will be back in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 20.