Public housing residents live in fear of bed bugs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents at a pubic housing complex in Northwest Portland say bedbugs are a growing problem and their property managers aren’t doing enough to stop it.

The Williams Plaza apartments are owned by Home Forward, a Multnomah County agency that helps people with barriers to getting housing. It’s a 9-story building with 101 units for residents 55 and older or with a disability and an annual income less than 80% of the local median income.

Some of the people who have lived there for many years say Home Forward isn’t doing enough to tackle the bed bugs problem.

Longtime resident Dorothy Holland said the problem is worse than ever. She said she had to get rid of her furniture as part of the process of getting rid of the bed bugs.

“I had to get rid of all of my furniture,” she said. “My dressers, my bed, my couches, my chairs, my big chair — everything.”

One woman even said the stress of dealing with bed bugs led to her being hospitalized.

“There are going to be certain units or certain building or certain times of the year where the problem is worse than others,” Home Forward CEO Ian Davie said. “Our approach is always to go in and go through our process and our many steps that we do to try and ensure that we can keep our housing as safe and healthy for people as we can.”

Home Forward said it generally uses its own licences staff to do pest control but the bugs just keep moving from apartment to apartment and residents want an outside company to do the spraying.