PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of Michael Zven Arch in North Plains on September 20 has been identified as Chad Pitcher.

Pitcher, 38, is not in custody and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding him.

Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached. If you know where he is or see him, call 503.629.0111.