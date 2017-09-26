Photos: The Caribbean after 2 hurricanes

WAVES, North Carolina (AP) — Thousands of visitors abandoned their beach vacations and evacuated North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Tuesday as a weakening Tropical Storm Maria churned up high surf that pushed through dunes and under homes.
Meanwhile on Puerto Rico, more than 3.4 million U.S. citizens still lack adequate food, water and fuel five days after Maria pounded the island as a Category 4 hurricane, and officials said electrical power may not be fully restored for more than a month.
