No vote this week on GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans will not vote this week on the latest, last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

That’s the word from senators as they emerged from a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona shook his head and said “no” when asked about plans for a vote.

The setback marks the end for the latest drive to overturn the law, a promise the GOP has made to voters for seven years.

The latest iteration of the bill was sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, but opposition from at least three Republican senators in the narrowly-divided Senate sunk the measure’s chances. Democrats were unified in their opposition.

Analysis of impact

A new analysis finds that 34 states and Washington, D.C., would lose money under the newest version of the Republican health care bill.

This is despite last-minute changes to the legislation.

Overall, states would get $205 billion less in federal health care money from 2020-2026, according to the analysis from consulting firm Avalere Health, which was released Tuesday.

States that expanded Medicaid to cover low-income adults, as well as those where lots of residents have signed up for subsidized private health insurance, were more likely to be losers under the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The latest changes soften the magnitude of the funding shifts, but the end result remains similar.

Half the 30 states President Donald Trump won last year would lose money.

Losses would grow over time. Sixteen states would gain money.