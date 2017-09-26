Man likely to get 25 years for child sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 42-year-old man will likely be sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a child sex crimes investigation.

Thomas Gene Duncan, Jr. remains lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing criminal charges in Multnomah County Court and U.S. District Court.

On Tuesday, Duncan will enter into a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office on his local charges. Records show that Duncan will plead guilty to charges of unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree rape, and second-degree sodomy.

Duncan has already pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He will be sentenced in U.S. District Court later this year.

According to federal court documents, if Duncan agrees to all of the conditions in the plea agreements, he should get a 25 year prison sentence. It will be up to the judges in his case, however, to decide his actual sentence.

In 2015, the FBI determined someone in the 200 block of Northeast 28th Circle in Gresham was looking at child pornography. The FBI launched an investigation and executed a search warrant at Duncan’s residence.

Duncan was interviewed by the FBI at his home during the search warrant, according to court documents.

“He said he downloaded so much pornography, bestiality, and child pornography that there would be a collage of it on his computer,” according to court documents.

FBI agents found evidence on Duncan’s computer that showed he took nude more than a dozen photos of a known minor, according to court documents.

Janet Lynn Porter, who was living with Duncan in Gresham when the alleged downloading and abuse occurred, has been convicted of criminal mistreatment. Investigators say she knew about the photos that Duncan was taking and didn’t do anything to stop him.

She was sentenced supervised probation. If she violates her probation, she could be sentenced to 36 months in prison.