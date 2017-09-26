Man dies after falling 50 feet off rock, into ocean

BROOKINGS, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old man from Colorado died after falling 50 feet onto rocks and into the ocean near Mill Beach, according to police.

Oregon State Police said Jeremy Tilton from Leadville, Colorado slipped and fell while climbing on a large rock around 7 p.m. Monday.

Brookings Fire Department recovered Tilton and attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene in a helicopter and assisted with the recovery.

Authorities said Tilton was with several friends, who are cooperating with the investigation. There is no indication of any foul play.