‘KKK Wants You’ magnet found in high school bathroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools officials are investigating after a magnet with hate speech was found in a bathroom at Roosevelt High School Tuesday.

A student reported finding a small magnet that read “The KKK Wants You” with a person in a white hood on it, in the style of Uncle Sam signs.

School administrators are reviewing security video from outside the bathroom where the magnet was found and interviewed the only student who reported seeing it.

Roosevelt Principle Filip Hristic released this statement:

“This hateful image is appalling and offensive, and has no place at Roosevelt High School or at any other Portland Public School. We are actively investigating how this wound up in a boys’ bathroom at school this morning. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for every one of our students. This is particularly hurtful to our African American students, for whom this image is a symbol of hatred and violence.”

PPS said the school community absolutely rejects this type of speech.