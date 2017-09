PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton police have a driver in custody after he allegedly caused a crash and then ran from the scene.

Ignacio Cazarez Miranda, 39, allegedly crashed into a another car at SW Murray and SW Osprey around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and then fled on foot. He was found an hour later.

The driver in the other car was not injured.

Beaverton police said Cazarez Miranda had a previous DUII but they don’t know if alcohol was involved in this crash.

Hit and run suspect located and arrested. SW Murray cleared of crash. All roads open. JF pic.twitter.com/wz21QQFLAx — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) September 27, 2017

Hit and run crash at SW Murray/SW Osprey. Thankfully no injuries. Suspect is a Hispanic male, 40 years old, wearing gray sweatshirt. JF pic.twitter.com/fOjsN7IMxG — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) September 27, 2017