Classical radio, construction company feed hungry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September is Hunger Action Month, and several groups throughout Portland are taking part in an effort to help feed the hungry in Oregon.

Every month, the Oregon Food Bank provides 270,000 meals to Oregonians, and nearly one-third are for children. This month, All Classical Portland (89.9 FM) is teaming with Olson & Jones Construction in a unique fundraising effort.

Tuesday, workers from the radio station and from Olson & Jones took a shift at the Oregon Food Bank. Through this Saturday, when you make a donation of any size to All Classical Portland, Olson & Jones will make a financial donation equal to an amount that will feed about 12 people.

They hope to raise enough for 30,000 meals.

“Olson & Jones, by the way, were originally donating 6 meals for every donation that came to All Classical Portland,” said the station’s interim CEO and program host Suzanne Nance. “They upped it in the middle of the fundraiser to 12 meals, so we’re very close to hitting that 30,000 (meal) mark.”