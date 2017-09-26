Central Point man injured in random violent attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is accused of breaking into a home in Central Point and violently attacking someone in July.

Police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify Jesse Ledbetter as a suspect in the July 15 attack. Ledbetter allegedly used a golf club to attack the victim, who suffered a skull and jaw fracture. The victim also had his eye badly injured and a portion of his fractured skull had to be removed. It was replaced with metal mesh.

The golf club was seized and sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

According to court documents, Ledbetter didn’t know the victim. Police believe the attack was completely random.

The victim told detectives that he has trouble with memory, balance and is still fearful after the incident.

Ledbetter appeared in court on Monday after being arrested over the weekend.

His bail is set at $200,000. He is charged with multiple counts of assault.