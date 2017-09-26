Brother: Blind man killed in crosswalk ‘was very kind’

Related Coverage Blind man killed in crosswalk, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in North Portland was described as being “very kind” and a “happy-go-lucky” person.

Reke Frank Agee of Portland was struck by a car — which reportedly ran a red light — Monday morning while in a crosswalk on North Columbia Boulevard at North Interstate Place.

Reke died at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Ryan M. Gawick, 34, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon on charges of criminally negligent homicide. Investigators said he struck and killed Reke after running a red light.

According to court documents, Gawick said Reke “came out of nowhere” and was “running” across the crosswalk, so he couldn’t avoid hitting him. He also said he had a green light.

However, several witnesses said the light was red “the entire time” and Gawick didn’t attempt to slow down until after he hit Reke.

The witnesses also said Reke was wearing a bright yellow reflective safety vest and holding a cane.

Reke’s brother — 78-year-old Will Agee — spoke to KOIN 6 News after learning about his brother’s death.

“He liked to make people laugh and enjoy themselves,” Will said.

Reke was on his way to work at a business on the north side of Columbia Highway. Will said his brother lived close to work and would only have to walk about a block after getting off the bus.

Reke went blind about 20 years ago, but Will said it didn’t deter his brother’s positivity.

“He had a very nice attitude,” Will said. “He accepted it very well.”

Reke leaves behind his wife of 38 years and an adult daughter.

Will said he feels “bitter” about his brother’s death, but wants people to remember Reke and learn from this incident.

“I would like people to remember him as a very grateful person and most of all, think before you run a red light… before you find yourself in the same condition,” Will said.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, the judge ordered Gawick to not drive while the case is pending. Gawick’s attorney tried to argue that he has no criminal record and asked that he be able to drive to and from work, but the judge refused.

Gawick is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.