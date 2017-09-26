Beaverton named one of Best Places to Live in America

BEAVERTON, Ore. (VALLEY TIMES) Beaverton was, for the second year in a row, named one of the Best Places to Live in America for 2017.

Money magazine announced Tuesday that Beaverton ranks No. 12.

The list identifies locations that offer a healthy economy, affordable homes and a high quality of life.

“I am honored to see Beaverton continually receive national recognition as one of the best American cities,” Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle said. “We are friendly, active, and diverse and our values resonate with people. We strive to understand what our community wants and work hard every day to make sure our efforts are aligned with our community vision. This type of attention raises our civic pride and helps draw more attention and investment to our wonderful city.”

Beaverton was noted for its proximity to outdoor recreation, scenic parks and big local employers such as Nike and IBM.

“Particularly rewarding is the credit of our thriving restaurant scene and being one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the area — the timing comes as the city is in the midst of celebrating National Welcoming Week with a host of activities scheduled through Sept. 24, and preparing for the launch of its first-ever Beaverton Restaurant Week that will occur Sept. 28 through Oct. 8,” Doyle said.

Cities with populations from 10,000 to 100,000 were evaluated on factors including economy, cost of living, public education, crime, ease of living and amenities. This year, the greatest weight was placed on economic health, cost of living factors, and public school performance.

