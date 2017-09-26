Beaverton man found guilty in Aloha murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man was found guilty of murder for the June 2016 death of Yusef Sharif, 21, in Aloha.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a jury found Roger Gastelum-Media guilty of murder and unlawful use of a weapon and a judge found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sharif was shot to death near Barsotti Park in Aloha on June 21, 2016 and Gastelum-Media was arrested by US Marshals 2 days later.

Gastelum-Media was also accused of “unlawfully and knowingly” engaging in “sexual intercourse” with a minor. He was charged with 5 counts of third-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse for the abuse that allegedly happened between March and June 2016.

He will be sentenced for the murder on October 6.