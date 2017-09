PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday for sharing naked pictures of a Union High School student.

Vancouver Police say a female student told officers that her social media accounts had been hacked and the person accessed nude photos that were kept in a private section of the account, sharing them with other students.

Officers conducted an investigation and connected the hack with a 17-year-old boy. He was arrested and charged with 15 counts of voyeurism.