String of car shootings in Canby sparks investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives in Canby are warning the public to use extreme caution after a string of shootings in recent months.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are investigating after the latest incident early Monday, September 25. A van was hit by gunfire around 3:20 a.m. near S. Canby-Marquam Highway and S, Barnards Road.

The driver told deputies his passenger window had been broken and they found a bullet fragment in the sun visor on the driver’s side.

The sheriff’s office said this is the fifth car hit by bullets in the past 2 months including one on August 7 near the same intersection. Investigators have been patrolling and interviewing people in that area since and have heard 10 reports of gunfire, but no other cars shot until now.

Detectives don’t have a suspect but are asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to send in a tip by calling 503.723.4949 or online via the tip sheet. Please reference CCSO Case #s 17-20840, 17-20816, 17-19830, and 17-25410.