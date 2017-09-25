Portland principals look at post-game Friday fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The principals of 2 Portland high schools said they will look into “reports of student altercations” about an hour after the Grant vs. Jefferson football game on September 22.

Principals Margaret Calvert of Jefferson High School and Carol Campbell of Grant High School sent a joint letter to the parents at each school about the confrontations that reportedly took place at or near a MAX station near Marshall High School, which is where the game was played.

The note said they “received no reports of problems” during or after the game.

Calvert and Campbell wrote they would talk to students, staff and security for more details and will share information when they have some.

