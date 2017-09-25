Police: Medford man starved 2 dogs to death

MEDFORD, Ore. (KOIN) – Prosecutors have charged a man with the death of two dogs after they say he intentionally starved them and held them inside a hotel bedroom.

Tabari Leteef Hayes is charged with multiple counts of animal abuse, aggravated animal abuse, and animal neglect. Police in Medford arrested him last week at a hotel in the 500 block of North Riverside Street.

When officers entered the hotel, they found the two dogs dead inside the bathroom.

The investigation showed that neither pet was given water or food, according to court documents.

According to police, Hayes would use the restroom outside of the hotel room that he had been living so he wouldn’t have to open the bathroom door inside his room, which is where he was keeping the two dogs.

Police said even after the dogs died, Hayes was living inside the hotel room.

The names and ages of the dogs have not been released.

The charges against Hayes were just filed last week, but court documents show the dogs died in late August.