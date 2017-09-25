Mississippi Ave shops donate proceeds to gorge fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses along North Mississippi Avenue will donate proceeds of sales on Monday to rehabilitating the Columbia River Gorge after the Eagle Creek Fire.
Here is a list of participating stores and restaurants:
Ecliptic Brewing
Gypsy Chic
Crow Bar
Paxton Gate PDX
Verde Cocina
:: Flutter ::
Trailhead Credit Union
Flex & Flow
The Rambler
She Bop
Gravy
Mississippi Pizza Pub
Another Read Through
ReBuilding Center
Radar Restaurant
Beacon Sound
Black Wagon
Stormbreaker Brewing
Widmer Brothers Brewing
Pistils Nursery
Uchu
Miss Delta
Spin Laundry Lounge
¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
Gumbo Gifts & Gallery
Moloko
Prost! Portland
Interurban
Samurai Blue
The Herbe Shoppe
Sunlan Lighting
UCHU sushi
Stash Tea
PDXchange – Fair and Square.
No Bones Beach Club – PDX: Closed on Monday. Will be donating a percentage of sales from Sept 26th!