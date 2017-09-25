Mississippi Ave shops donate proceeds to gorge fire

Related Coverage Eagle Creek Fire evacs over; landslides a concern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses along North Mississippi Avenue will donate proceeds of sales on Monday to rehabilitating the Columbia River Gorge after the Eagle Creek Fire.

Here is a list of participating stores and restaurants:

Ecliptic Brewing

Gypsy Chic

Crow Bar

Paxton Gate PDX

Verde Cocina

:: Flutter ::

Trailhead Credit Union

Flex & Flow

The Rambler

She Bop

Gravy

Mississippi Pizza Pub

Another Read Through

ReBuilding Center

Radar Restaurant

Beacon Sound

Black Wagon

Stormbreaker Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing

Pistils Nursery

Uchu

Miss Delta

Spin Laundry Lounge

¿Por Qué No? Taqueria

Gumbo Gifts & Gallery

Moloko

Prost! Portland

Interurban

Samurai Blue

The Herbe Shoppe

Sunlan Lighting

UCHU sushi

Stash Tea

PDXchange – Fair and Square.

No Bones Beach Club – PDX: Closed on Monday. Will be donating a percentage of sales from Sept 26th!