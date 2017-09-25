Man accused of hitting HTC runner with truck arraigned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood to Coast runner accused of driving over another runner in a stolen truck was arraigned Monday.

The victim, Cindy Gillespie, and her family were in court too as 36-year-old David Blackmon faced a judge. Gillsespie told KOIN 6 News she was very uncomfortable being in the room with him and her daughters were angry.

“I hope he truly knows the impact he had on our entire family. My nieces and nephews and my sisters and brother,” Brittany Gillespie said.

Columbia County deputies said during the relay, Blackmon stole a pickup truck and ran over Gillespie, who was resting in a sleeping bag in a field. Others were able to get out of the way in time, but Gillespie’s sleeping bag got caught up in the wheel and she was dragged for a short distance.

She didn’t suffer any broken bones, but she has been treated 2-3 times a week for pain in her neck and legs. She also deals with headaches and migraines.

“Look what’s going on with my family,” Gillespies’s daughter, Kate, said. “This is ridiculous. My mom still cannot walk. She’s have a hard time day to day. It’s been a really hard time with our family.”

Blackmon was allegedly drunk when he stole the truck.

Gillespie said she doesn’t think he hit her on purpose, but she doesn’t understand why he would have been drinking.

“He’s a runner,” Gillespie said. “We’re all out there running, we’re not supposed to be drinking. What compelled him to drink and do what he did, I can’t imagine.”

“I take this matter very seriously,” Blackmon told KOIN 6 News after he faced the judge.

Blackmon also has a history of bad driving and previous convictions for careless driving, speeding and numerous parking offenses. He now faces 7 charges: 2nd-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving with a revoked license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He will appear in court again on October 30.

“I hope he gets help and realizes how serious hat was and that never can possibly happen to anyone again” Gillespie said.

Despite her injuries, Gillespie said she’s planning to run Hood to Coast again next year just like she has for the past 20.

“We’re all signed up for next year,” she said. “We’re going to be back.”