K9 locates fleeing driver after police car rammed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and passenger were both taken into custody on Monday morning after fleeing police.

Officers say they tried to pull over a car near SE 117th Avenue and Reedway when the driver rammed a patrol car and fled along with a passenger in the car.

The passenger was found nearby in a sticker bush and the driver was located by K9 Maverick hiding in the swamp.

The officer that the suspect rammed was not injured. Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital to be checked out.