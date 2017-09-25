Dad: Son ‘wouldn’t do anything awful’ to toddler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “I know he wouldn’t do anything awful to that kid.”

Cory Adams, the father of Shalondre Adams, told KOIN 6 News Monday his son wouldn’t hurt a 13-month-old named Dominick, who died Thursday at a home in Gresham.

Shalondre Adams, 21, is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon and charged with Dominick’s murder.

Cory Adams, who lives in Seattle, said his son felt “compelled” to help Dominick’s mother, who just started a new job. “He was going to help raise the kid,” Cory said.

The father said Shalondre had been living in the Portland metro area for 6 to 12 months and at one time stayed with his mother before moving in with Dominick’s mother, one of Shalondre’s 2 girlfriends.

Shalondre and Dominick’s mother had been dating for 3 years, Cory said, and added Shalondre had been dating another woman for about a year.

“He called me crying when (all this) happened,” Cory told KOIN 6 News.

That call was on Friday, and Cory said Shalondre told him Dominick “wasn’t breathing.”

“He was concerned,” Cory said. “He was really distraught,” and suspected the child had gotten into something, Cory said.

Shalondre, who has no history of violence, “was definitely family-oriented” and called Dominick his “son,” Cory said. He added Shalondre has a child with another woman, a girl who is 3 to 4 months old.

