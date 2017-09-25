2 men facing murder charge to change pleas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two accused murder suspects are expected to change their pleas on Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Records show that Clifford Lee Moffett and Terry Lee Spencer Jr. will both appear before Judge Eric J. Bergstrom to change their pleas in connection with a homicide that happened in February 2016.

Details of the plea agreement reached with the district attorney’s office have not been released.

According to court records, on February 25, 2016 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Spencer and Moffett showed up at the intersection of Northeast Alberta and Northeast 6th Avenue carrying semi-automatic pistols. Both men are known gang associates.

While standing outside of the King Dishman Court Apartments, there was a fight. At some point, both men began firing in the direction of the apartments, according to court documents.

Isaiah Kent, who was sitting in his car on the east side of NE 6th Avenue, was struck once in the head. The shot was fatal. Several witnesses reported seeing Moffett and Spencer running through the neighborhood immediately after the shooting, according to court documents.

Both men have been indicted by a grand jury and face charges of murder, attempted aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.