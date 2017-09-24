Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Week 5 nominees

Highlights from the Game of the Week air during the 11 p.m. edition of KOIN 6 News

By Published:
The Clackamas High School football team getting ready to face Central Catholic on September 22, 2017. (KOIN)
The Clackamas High

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for its week 5 Game of the Week?

You tell us.

Last week, we headed to Clackamas as the Cavaliers moved to 4-0 with a 40-0 statement win over Central Catholic.

We provided:

  • Live highlights on Twitter
  • A running game score online
  • Pregame live shots from Stan Brock
  • A postgame story online
  • Highlights from the game on, well, Game On!

But where will we be heading this week? Vote below to have your game be the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week. Also, be sure to share so others can vote, too.