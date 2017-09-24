Cascade Locks businesses boom day after I-84 EB reopens

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) — When they were kids, Rosa Ramirez and Carmen Morales used to travel to Hood River all the time. They said they were devastated when they saw the Eagle Creek Fire and the devastation it had on the Hood River area.

That’s why, when two Gresham women saw I-84 eastbound between Troutdale and Hood River was reopened on Saturday, they decided to make a trip back to the area they loved as kids and support the local businesses.

Ramirez and Morales weren’t the only two people with the idea to support businesses closed by the Eagle Creek Fire. Local businesses in the Cascade Locks area say they had a plethora of visitors on Sunday, just one day after the highway reopened.

“It might even be a record-breaking day,” said Kim Brigham-Campbell, the owner of the Brigham Fish Market.

Brigham-Campbell said the big first day will help in part to replace the income she would’ve made while her store was closed.

“Anything will help,” she said. “The 16 days of not being open or not having income for me or my employees was hard, but today has been great.”

Also, for Ramirez and Morales, they might have found a new favorite place to eat.

“They have the best chowder,” Morales said.

“Mhm,” Ramirez agreed. “Best chowder, best fish and chips now — beats Moe’s.”