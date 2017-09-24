2 young drivers die when Acura, Volvo crash head-on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young people died in a head-on crash Saturday night in Polk County, officials said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a northbound Acura and a southbound Volvo slammed into each other on Riddell Road near Whiteaker Road, just north of Monmouth.

When deputies and emergency responders got to the crash scene, both drivers were already dead.

The Acura driver, 24-year-old Jacob Bailey of Dallas, Oregon, was ejected in the crash. The 18-year-old driver of the Volvo, Elizabeth Hoke of Silverton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and the investigation continues.The Oregon State Police assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.