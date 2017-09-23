Pedestrian hit by car in NE Portland, seriously injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened at NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Davis Street at 6:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Officers said the involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic in the area will be affected for several hours, according to police.

NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd is closed to all traffic from NE Lloyd Boulevard to East Burnside Street. Northeast Davis Street is closed from Grand to 3rd Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information