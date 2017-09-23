Police looking for ‘dangerous’ mental patient

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old who escaped custody while being transported from a psychiatric facility in Pendleton to Bend.

J&R Secure Transport said Rodrick Edminston escaped their custody at the Cow Canyon rest area on Highway 97. The rest area is located 21 miles south of Maupin in Wasco County.

Authorities conducted a search, but couldn’t find Edminston.

Edminston is described as being a Native American male adult, 5-foot-8-inches, 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, shorts and red tennis shoes. According to officials, Edminston is schizophrenic.

Edminston was classified as “dangerous” by Lifeways Inc — stating he was being held on a mental health hold.

No criminal charges are pending against him at this time.

Authorities said there are no known friends or family of his in the immediate area.

If you see Edminston, please call 911 or Lifeways directly at 541.276.6207.