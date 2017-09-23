ODOT reopens EB lanes of I-84 after nearly 3 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly 3 weeks of being closed, the eastbound lanes of I-84 reopened Saturday afternoon.

ODOT said the lanes were reopened just after 1 p.m.

EB I-84 now open Troutdale to Hood River. It’s been closed since Sept. 4 because of #EagleCeekFire. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) September 23, 2017

The road was closed in both directions on Sept. 4 after the Eagle Creek Fire began to spread and became more of a threat.

The westbound lanes reopened Sept. 14.

Due to the fire activity at Shellrock Mountain, ODOT has diverted eastbound traffic onto the westbound highway alignment by milepost 52. For a 1.2-mile stretch of road, eastbound and westbound traffic will each travel on one 18-foot wide lane in each direction.

ODOT said the new configuration will be in place for the foreseeable future.

No bicycle traffic will be allowed and the speed limit has been reduced to 50 miles per hour.

While the interstate is open, some ramps and parks remain closed.

Ramps

Historic Columbia River Highway, MP 8.7 at Larch Mountain Road: closed, resident access only.

I-84 Exit 28, Bridal Veil: closed, resident access only.

I-84 Exit 31, Multnomah Falls: closed.

I-84 Exit 35, Historic Columbia River Highway, Ainsworth interchange open but access to U.S. 30 closed

Frontage Road–Dodson Road east from Warrendale interchange to John B Yeon State Park: closed, resident access only

I-84 Exit 40, Bonneville south of interchange: closed

I-84 Exit 41, Eagle Creek: closed

State Parks Trail at Cascade Locks to Eagle Creek: closed

I-84 Exit 56, Viento interchange: pen; north and south access closed

State Parks Open

Rooster Rock

Starvation Creek (No access to trails)

Dabney

Women’s Forum

State Parks Closed

Viento

Ainsworth

Toothrock

John B. Yeon

HCRH Trail

Angel’s Rest

Sheppard’s Dell

Bridal Veil

Latourell Falls

Guy Talbot

Crown Point and Vista House: closed for the season

According to ODOT, all ramps to and from Cascade Locks are open.