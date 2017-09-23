Caretaker accused of setting elderly woman on fire dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An unlicensed live-in caretaker facing murder and arson charges in the death of an elderly Beaverton woman who was set on fire while lying in her bed has died.

Washington County jail staff confirmed Friday that 64-year-old Celia Schwab died Sept. 12 at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports jail officials, county prosecutor and Schwab’s attorney all said they didn’t know how Schwab died.

Schwab and neighbor Maria Meisner were arrested in December in the attack on 74-year-old Kathryn Breen.

Breen died of second- and third-degree burns the next month.

Schwab lived with Breen. Schwab was also accused of assault and criminal mistreatment.

Schwab was ordered to the state hospital in May after a judge determined that Schwab couldn’t assist in her own defense.

Meisner has pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Breen case.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com