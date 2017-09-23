Mother’s boyfriend arrested in murder of Gresham baby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-month old Gresham boy died from a traumatic brain injury on Thursday, an investigation from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined, leading to the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend on Saturday.

Shalondre Adams, 21, was arrested Saturday after the death was ruled a homicide. Adams will be booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with murder. Adams was previously arrested in April of this year for criminal mischief, menacing and assault.

His friends & family say that they believe that the man who was arrested is innocent and wouldn't hurt the child #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/y7H1n1OoT6 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) September 24, 2017

Emergency personnel originally responded to a call on Thursday morning. saying the boy was unconscious and not breathing. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

A memorial is growing on the steps of an apartment complex where a man was arrested after a 13-month old child died #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/GzeFRS1t5R — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) September 24, 2017

