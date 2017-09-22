Students honor teen who died in Vancouver crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Students at Fort Vancouver High School honored their classmate who died in a car crash on September 20 at

Dmitriy Deynega, 17, and his 15-year-old brother were involved in the fatal crash. His brother was the passenger and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Both brothers played football at Fort Vancouver High School, where Friday night the team had an emotional game against Benson. Players saved a spot on the sidelines for Dmitriy’s number — 79 — and brought his jersey along for the coin toss, typically reserved for team captains.

Head coach Steve Broussard told KOIN 6 News it was hard addressing the team after they lost a teammate and friend.

“Going out here trying to play the game in his honor and doing some things that he would be proud of, you know, it’s tough,” Broussard said. “It’s a tough situation with these young men. A lot of emotions, so we’re just trying to channel it and go out here and play football.”

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for Dmitriy’s funeral and his brother’s medical expenses.