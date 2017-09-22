Sam Barlow HS principal rejects ‘American Out’ theme

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — The principal of Sam Barlow High School rejected a pitch for an America-themed dress up event — prompting people to criticize his decision.

Students wanted fans to wear patriotic colors at Friday night’s football game against Reynolds High School at Mount Hood Community College.

After rejecting the idea, Principal Bruce Schmidt sent out a letter explaining his decision. He said it was a case of bad timing and not enough planning

In the letter, Schmidt said dress-up theme nights are common at Sam Barlow football games. In the past, they’ve had “White Out” and “Black Out” nights along with “Hick Out” and a Hawaiian-themed night. He went on to say that a patriotic event would best be accomplished on home turf with more planning.

Some Sam Barlow students plan on dressing patriotic at tonight's football game despite a principal's suggestions to hold off #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Xl5ADGvng7 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) September 22, 2017

Spokesperson for the Gresham-Barlow School District Athena Vadnais said, “When the principal learned that the students were considering an ‘American Out’ and there wasn’t a lot of time to plan a very special and very respectful event.”

However, students have different opinions as to why Schmidt rejected the idea.

Some said there were comments circulating on social media calling the theme night racist, insensitive and politically motivated — leading to Schmidt dismissing the idea.

Schmidt said students can still wear whatever colors they want, it just won’t be a school-sanctioned theme.

Students said they plan to dress up regardless.