Salem-Keizer Volcanoes bury eclipse time capsule

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — One month after the total solar eclipse, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have buried a time capsule to commemorate the first eclipse delay in baseball history.

The San Francisco Giants affiliate was one of seven minor league baseball teams that hosted eclipse games on Aug. 21, but the Path of Totality arrived at the Oregon stadium first.

The Statesman Journal reports the capsule will be opened in 2069, and then resealed and buried for another 100 years.

It will be reopened June 25, 2169, the next time a solar eclipse passes over the stadium location.

Fans and businesses donated an assortment of items for the capsule, from Eclipse Game souvenirs to a Sports Illustrated photo of the game.

The eight-pound cylinder was buried on the concourse behind home plate.