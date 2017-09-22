Rep. Bonamici ‘disturbed’ by ICE actions in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Representative Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer are calling for an investigation into the incident in Hillsboro where ICE agents cornered a longtime US citizen outside the Washington County Courthouse.

Isidro Andrade-Tafolla is a United States citizen and has been for more than 20 years. But on September 18, he says he wasn’t treated like one.

Video from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents corning Isidro Andrade-Tafolla outside the Washington County courthouse on Sept. 18.

Bonamici and Blumenauer want the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to fully investigate those officers who wrongly questioned Andrade-Tafolla.

“To have these people with no identification stop Isidro and his wife on the street, corner them because of the color of their skin, we know that does not make our community safer,” Bonamici said.

ICE stands by its approach, despite Andrade-Tafolla committing no crime and having valid US citizenship.

ICE provided the following statement about the incident:

“In this instance our officers went to a specific location seeking a particular individual and interacted with someone whom they believed resembled our arrest target. It turned out the man was not the target and no further action was taken.”

Bonamici will return to DC next week and plans to follow up.