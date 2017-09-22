Portland waffle shop may have America’s Best Restroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Does Portland’s Off the Waffle have an award-winning restroom? It could, with enough votes.

The Southeast Portland restaurant’s disco restroom is among 10 businesses across the nation competing in the Cintas Corp.’s 16th annual America’s Best Restroom contest. The public can vote for the best restroom by Oct. 27.

“Most public bathrooms are not considered pleasant places to be, but with their stunning stalls and unique design features, this year’s 10 finalists are tourist attractions in their own right,” said Sean Mulcahey, Cintas marketing manager. “These finalists realize the impact a clean and memorable restroom has on the customer experience. We can’t wait to see which one America selects as its favorite.”

Cintas Corp. works with more than 900,000 businesses with cleaning, safety and compliance programs. Finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The restroom with the most votes will get $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

The restroom at Off the Waffle, 2601 S.E. Clinton St., has a disco mode. By flipping a light switch to “disco,” lights flash and music fills the room. The restroom was designed by restaurant co-founder Omer Orian, with help from his brother Dave and sister Vered.

The Orians have three restaurants, one in Portland and two in Eugene.

Other restaurants in the contest are:

• Carmel Beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

• Doughnut Plant in New York City.

• Elsa in Brooklyn, New York.

• La Boucherie on 71 in Los Angeles.

• OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona.

• Palmetto Brewery in Charleston, South Carolina.

• Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel.

• San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

• Sinema Restaurant and Bar in Nashville.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.