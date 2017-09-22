‘Pepperoni Bandit’ accused of attempted murder in prison

Related Coverage Machete-wielding thief steals junk food

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 22-year-old man serving a prison sentence for first-degree robbery is now accused of attempting to kill a man inside prison.

KOIN 6 News has learned that Robert Baker was recently indicted by a grand jury in Malheur County for the attempted aggravated murder of Stephen Edward Cox, a convicted felon, on April 20, 2017 inside the Snake River Correctional Institution.

Baker is accused of using a metal desk drawer to hit Cox with, according to prosecutors. The circumstances that led up to the attempted murder have not been disclosed by Oregon State Police detectives.

Baker started serving a 7.5 year prison sentence in 2013 after being convicted of first-degree robbery in Multnomah County.

Portland Police nicknamed Baker the “Pepperoni Bandit” following his arrest on Monday July 8, 2013. When officers took him into custody, they found a machete inside his pants.

Detectives linked him to two separate robberies during the summer of 2013. In one of the robberies, Baker picked up a frozen pizza, some candy and some pepperoni sticks. He then threatened the clerk with a machete before leaving the market without paying for the food.

Cox entered DOC custody in 2013 and isn’t scheduled to be released until May 2048. He is serving a sentence a 35 year prison sentence for sex crimes against children. He was convicted of sodomy, sexual abuse, and rape. The abuse occurred in 1993 and 1997.