PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was reportedly walking in the middle of Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro was hit by a car Friday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call around 9 p.m. about the man walking in the road and by the time deputies arrived a few minutes later to do a welfare check, he had been hit.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. All lanes of TV Highway are closed at this time.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.