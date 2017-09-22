ODOT: Eastbound lanes of I-84 to reopen Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the news residents of the communities in the Columbia River Gorge have been waiting nearly three weeks to hear — I-84 is reopening this weekend.

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation said eastbound lanes of I-84 will reopen sometime on Saturday, September 23. Westbound lanes were reopened on September 14 and were closed briefly 2 days later but have been open since.

Crews have been working to clear fallen or damaged trees and debris that would have made travel dangerous along the path of the Eagle Creek Fire. So far, more than 4,000 trees have been cut down along the highway.

The closures has been tough on residents as well as commercial business, like truckers who had to take the long way around.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned 48,668 acres since it started on September 2 and it is currently 46% contained.