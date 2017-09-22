Washington among 21 states notified of election hack

(AP) — The federal government is telling election officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems last year, although in most cases the systems were not breached.

States that told The Associated Press they had been targeted include Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. In most cases, they had not known until notified Friday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security officials tell the AP that in September hackers believed to be Russian agents targeted voter registration systems in more than 20 states.

The disclosure to the states comes as a special counsel probes whether there was any coordination during the 2016 presidential campaign between Russia and associates of Donald Trump.

Trump won the election and calls the Russia story a hoax

Washington among the states

Federal authorities have told officials in Washington that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state prior to the 2016 general election.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a statement that the Department of Homeland security informed her office Friday of the attempted breach, which state officials had already been aware of.

Wyman said security protocols in place tipped them off to “attempted intrusions” by Russian IP addresses throughout the course of last year’s election.

The secretary of state’s office alerted the FBI and Wyman said her office continues to work with federal officials.

US: Russian government tried hacking Oregon computer network

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has told Oregon’s election director that the Russian government tried to access a key computer network during the 2016 election, but failed.

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson said DHS confirmed “Oregon’s security measures thwarted Russian government attempts to access the Secretary of State computer network during the 2016 generel election.”

Chief Information Security Officer Lisa Vasa said the state blocks around 14 million attempts to access the network each day from spots around the world. The largest number come from the US.

In a statement, Richardson said, “We are proud of our team. The fact that DHS confirmed that we had no Russian intrusions is a testament to the strength of the network security program we have in place.”

Deb Royal, a spokeswoman for Richardson, said a DHS official advised Oregon Elections Director Steven Trout about the development Friday during a brief phone call.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.