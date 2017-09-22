FBI arrests ‘Double Hat Bandit’ in Indiana

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man believed to be the “Double Hat Bandit” was arrested Thursday in Whiteland, Indiana.

The FBI — along with the Whiteland Police Department — arrested 54-year-old Shayne Carson without incident in the parking lot of a motel.

Carson has been charged in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City with the Dec. 19 armed robbery of the U.S. Bank in West Valley City, Utah.

Officials also said Carson is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho from December 2016 to July 2017. In these cases, the robber wore 2 hats.

Since then, Carson has also been identified as a suspect in additional bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio, but those cases are still under investigation.

Carson had his arraignment on Friday. He’s expected to be transferred to Utah to face the bank robbery charge filed in Salt Lake City.

Carson is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

December 19, 2016 – U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Rd. West Valley City, UT

December 27, 2016 — U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT

December 27, 2016 — U.S. Bank 4080 W. 9000 S. West Jordan, UT

January 3, 2017 — Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 933 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA

January 3, 2017 Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA

January 19, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 4320 King Rd. Milwaukie, OR

January 23, 2017 — Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd. Portland, OR

January 24, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 1675 W. 18th Ave, Eugene, OR

June 21, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT

June 23, 2017 — Wells Fargo, 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR

June 27, 2017 — Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 2507 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA

July 10, 2017 — First Bank, 2660 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO

July 22, 2017 — U.S. Bank, 7100 W. State St, Boise, ID