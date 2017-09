PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old Eugene woman was killed in a crash near Eagle Creek in Clackamas County on Thursday evening.

Oregon State Police say Brianna Elizabeth Kelly Kemper was traveling southbound on SR 211 near SE Fernwood Drive when the Dodge she was driving left the roadway and went into a ditch. The Dodge collided with a PGE power pole, rolled over and stopped on its top.

Kemper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.