Affliction: Softball team plays on without jerseys

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Not long ago, a tournament softball team was formed in Gresham to give more girls the opportunity to play the sport. Rebecca, a mom helping with the team who asked to not have her last name used, told KOIN 6 News the fast-pitch team, Affliction Softball began as a 16-and-under team.

“Then all of a sudden we put some ads up on Facebook and we found more girls and more girls. So all of a sudden we have 3 sets of teams, all different ages,” including girls as young as 9, she said. Most of the players are from the Gresham Barlow School district. “Maybe this will be able to help them get a college scholarship.”

The teams only recently came together and they needed jerseys. But they needed to raise money, so they held 2 car washes to help defray the costs.

They got a total of 54 jerseys and needed their logo on the front and numbers on the back. Rebecca said she gave the jerseys to a man she’s used in the past for other projects, including making stickers for a different team.

She said the man met her to pick up the jerseys and she used PayPal for the $190 deposit. Then on September 9, she said, he told her he’d bring the jerseys to her work.

But, she told KOIN 6 News, he never showed. He hasn’t responded to any emails, texts or phone calls since, she said.

KOIN 6 News also tried finding him and contacting him but have not connected with him. KOIN 6 News is not naming the man because he is not charged with a crime.

“It’s really sad that someone is going to steal from little girls is what I feel like,” Rebecca said. “He won’t even return the jerseys let alone the money that we’re out.”

One of the 16-year-old players, Kim, told KOIN 6 News having this happen with their jerseys kind of defeated the point of the team.

“The point was where no one had to pay or no one had to give anything more than what they could afford. And when they took practically all the money we raised for the people who can’t afford it, I think everyone, when they found out, just got let down in a way.”

Affliction Softball has already replaced some of the jerseys and they’re still waiting for more from another printer.

Rebecca has been in touch with police, but at this point she’s been told it’s a civil case.

Her advice to others is to be “very weary of someone that doesn’t have a business front, that would be a mobile service like this. Because at least I could go there.”

Meanwhile, the players on Affliction Softball said they’re just going to keep playing and doing their best, no matter what they’re wearing.

In the end, though, Kim said it “doesn’t matter what we look like and it doesn’t matter what we wear to the games just as long as we’re all having fun and doing it. It doesn’t matter.”