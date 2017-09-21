Teen gets 8 years in Boardman shooting

Related Coverage Boardman teen arrested for murder

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after accepting a plea deal in the shooting death of a man in Boardman, Oregon.

The East Oregonian reports David Alvarez was 17 at the time of the September 2016 shooting.

Police arrived at the scene of a crash at a Boardman mobile home park and found a wounded man who could not be saved.

Alvarez fled to his father’s home near Longview, Washington, but surrendered the following day.

Alvarez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the dropping of a murder charge. He had claimed self-defense.

Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson says nothing can be 100 percent confirmed in this case, but it appears the conflict stemmed from a drug deal between Alvarez and the victim – 27-year-old Evencio Salas Birrueta.

He said the passenger in Salas’ vehicle changed his story several times.

