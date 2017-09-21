Portland Police searching for 3 burglary suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for three suspects who have frequently burglarized residential buildings in the Pearl District and other parts of Portland.

Christopher Michael Albright, 33, Suzanne Christine Crosse, 32, and Adam Richard Myers, 24, are all wanted suspects.

Crime stoppers of Oregon, in conjunction with Portland Police, is offering cash rewards for any information leading to an arrest of these 3 suspects.

You can leave an anonymous tip by clicking here or calling (503) 823-4357.

Here’s more information on the 3 suspects.

Albright is a white male, 5’6″ tall, 170 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, with tattoos on his right shoulder and forearm.

Crosse is a white female, 5’4″ tall, 135 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Myers is a white male, 6’1″ tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, large holes in his ear lobes, and numerous tattoos on his arms, including the Philadelphia skyline on his left forearm.