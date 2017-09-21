Oregon Supreme Court to rule on Portland arts tax

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court is expected to rule on Portland’s arts tax, passed by voters 5 years ago but mired in controversy and lawsuits ever since.

Opponents say the arts tax is unconstitutional and the high court’s ruling will determine if it is. Most people who live in the city of Portland must pay the $35 yearly tax, which has raised millions of dollars for arts and music teachers and school programs.

The issue isn’t whether the money is going to a good cause. The issue is whether the tax is a poll or head tax, meaning everyone is required to pay the same amount regardless of income. City officials maintain it is not a poll tax because not everyone has to pay.

The decision is expected to come down some time Thursday morning.

