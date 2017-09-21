Oregon International Airshow to thrill in 30th year

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — High above the skies of Hillsboro an aviation spectacular is set to take place this weekend — the 30th annual Oregon International Air Show.

There are activities for the whole family, including a beer garden, food and a kids zone with inflatables.

Attractions at the big event include air performances, ground displays, fireworks and even aircraft rides.

KOIN 6 News reporter Cole Miller took a ride in Renny Price’s Sukhoi-29. Price is a retired airline captain with more than 23,000 flight hours since 1969.

Today's office put me high in the skies, pulling 4.5g! A big thanks to Renny Price – check him out at @oregonairshow this weekend #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/yV1Gg5AlV6 — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) September 22, 2017

“That’s a Sukhoi SU-29. It was built in Moscow Russia in 1995,” Price said. “The airplane is capable of anything you can dream of.”

That includes barrel rolls, loops and 4 and a half Gs — enough to turn your stomach.

There airshow is September 22-24 at the Hillsboro Airport. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday for fireworks and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and the show is 12-5 p.m. General admission is $25 for adults/$5 for kids 5-11 Friday and Sunday, $35/$10 Saturday.

A ride in a T-6 Texan will set you back $350 per ride. For more ticket information click here.