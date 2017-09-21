ODOT: I-84 EB to re-open soon from Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday they hope to have the eastbound lanes of I-84 open between Troutdale and Hood River by this weekend or early next week.

That stretch of I-84 has been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire erupted September 2. The westbound lanes re-opened September 14, closed briefly 2 days later and have been open since. But the eastbound side has been closed to traffic for weeks.

So far, more than 4000 trees had to be cut down along I-84 after the fire. ODOT officials said those trees will be mulched and used for trail restorations.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Eagle Creek Fire has burned nearly 49,000 acres and is 46% contained.

