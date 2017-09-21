OC police: Woman assaulted near Clackamas CC campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman claims she was sexually assaulted near the northwest boundary of the Clackamas Community College campus, Oregon City police said

The alleged victim, who is not a CCC student, told police the attack happened at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the two met several days before and decided to meet near campus. They walked to campus where, according to the report, the man forced the victim to the ground and assaulted her.

The suspect then immediately left.

CCC students received a notice from the school about the incident. Emelise Figueroa, a first-year student at the school, is concerned.

“It seems like a shocking event to me,” Figueroa said. “I already carry around pepper spray usually, but now I know to do It on campus.”

KOIN 6 asked for an interview with CCC spokeswoman Lori Hall, but Hall said, “As this is an ongoing police investigation, we have no comment.” KOIN 6 also asked if anyone was available to talk about how the college is keeping students safe, but Hall said “not at this moment.”

Oregon city police are still looking for the suspect. The suspect is a white man in his early to mid-30s, between 6-feet-2 and 6-4, with a slim build, long wavy blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The suspect may go by the name of “Gerald” or “Jerald.”

KOIN 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.