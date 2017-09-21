North Plains homicide victim not responsible for K9 death

PORTLAND, Ore. (HILLSBORO TRIBUNE) — For the better part of two decades, it was widely reported that Michael Arch — known as Reiner Schmolling before having his name legally changed — shot and killed a Hillsboro Police Department K9 in 1997.

Arch, the victim of a homicide outside North Plains on Tuesday, was not responsible for the death of K9 Hondo, police confirmed to the Hillsboro Tribune Thursday morning.

On March 12, 1997, Arch was involved in a shootout with law enforcement after a traffic stop, Hillsboro Police spokesman Henry Reimann said. He had already shot a Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective, Gary Jensen.

The K9 officer released Hondo to subdue Arch, but just as the dog jumped to capture Arch, another officer fired their gun.

Hondo was a victim of bad timing, Reimann said, but not at the hands of Arch.

A dog park near Ron Tonkin Field was named in Hondo’s honor, and the 1997 incident has been routinely included in coverage of Arch’s subsequent arrests — including a release from Washington County Sheriff in Jan. 2016 which stated Arch shot and killed the police dog.

The information was also included in reports on Arch’s death in the Tribune.

The Hillsboro Tribune is a KOIN 6 media partner